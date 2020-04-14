Ali Zafar's stress buster will keep you sane in quarantine

Ali Zafar, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, has shared a video and asked people to follow it every morning to ward off stress during quarantine.

The singer shared a helpful tip for the people facing mental stress during the coronavirus lockdown and the video of him has gone viral on the internet.

The Mela Loot Liya singer took to Instagram and shared the tip in a video.

He wrote, “Here is a stress buster. Do this every morning...after brushing your teeth. Pretty simple.”



Ali Zafar further said, “Just have to go through three octaves in one breath. You can also tag your fav singer for guidance. #quarantinelife #quarantine.”

The singer is in self-quarantine with family and staff at his residence.

On Sunday, Ali Zafar and his family threw a special Easter lunch for their house staff, who have been in quarantine with them for almost four weeks since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

He took to Twitter and shared a photo with his family and the staff. He wrote, “Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now.”



