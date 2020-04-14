Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get blasted by Piers Morgan for 'seeking attention''

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to live their lives as far away from the public eye as possible but the press doesn’t seem to be loosening up the scrutiny.

And for that reason, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex often become subject of headlines, stealing away the limelight from issues all around. Irked about this fact was one of Britain’s infamous media personalities, Piers Morgan who blasted the former actor for constantly ‘seeking attention.’

The broadcaster pointed his guns at the new LA residents and freshly-exited members of the royal family as he took a dig at the two for exiting the UK in times of crisis.

“I’ve got to hand it to the Royal Family, the ones who stayed in the country. “I’ve got to hand it to them and say they’ve done a great job of what they should be doing, which is just being comforters and consolers for the nation, stable and calm,” he said on Good Morning Britain earlier on Tuesday.

He had last week also blasted the couple as he turned to Twitter with an outrageous statement about their new charity.

Responding to the news of the Sussex pair announcing their new humanitarian organization named Archewell, after their son, Morgan said: “Total number of [expletive] the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0.”

The journalist had ample users come forth in support of his statement as they too criticized the couple over their timing, as coronavirus cases mount in the UK with Prime Minister Boris Johnson also being admitted to the intensive care unit last week.

“There’s a time and a place to make announcements and now really isn’t the time, what would have been nice is a message of support to a country they say to love and best wishes to our PM," said one user.

“No one cares. Boris Johnson is fighting for his life, American is on its knees, developing countries are bracing to get slaughtered but we are supposed to care about an announcement of a charitable foundation??!! The Sussex’s have NO perspective," chimed in another netizen.