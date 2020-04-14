Ayeza Khan urges fans to not let their productivity come to a halt in quarantine

Ayeza Khan has said that despite the distance, work shouldn't be coming to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic as she urged fans to ‘work from home and be productive’.



The Mehar Posh star took to Instagram and shared a collage with her team working from home during the pandemic. She wrote: “The distance separates up but the work doesn’t stop. This is me and my team (Anila and Ryan) working on our upcoming project: discussing the look.”

“Don’t let the pandemic waste your time. Work from home and be productive. Love my team, Anila, Ryan, Arham, Kashif,” she added.



Sharing another collage, Ayeza Khan said, “Waqt or halaat ne mjhe kabhi Makeupartist tou kabhi stylist tou kabhi photographer banadya ha (I have become a makeup artist, stylish and sometime photographer in these times)."

The endearing posts have received love from thousands of fans of Ayeza Khan.

