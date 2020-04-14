close
Tue Apr 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Ayeza Khan urges fans to not let their productivity come to a halt in quarantine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020
Ayeza Khan asks people to work from home, be productive

Ayeza Khan has said that despite the distance, work shouldn't be coming to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic as she urged fans to ‘work from home and be productive’.

The Mehar Posh star took to Instagram and shared a collage with her team working from home during the pandemic. She wrote: “The distance separates up but the work doesn’t stop. This is me and my team (Anila and Ryan) working on our upcoming project: discussing the look.”

“Don’t let the pandemic waste your time. Work from home and be productive. Love my team, Anila, Ryan, Arham, Kashif,” she added.

Sharing another collage, Ayeza Khan said, “Waqt or halaat ne mjhe kabhi Makeupartist tou kabhi stylist tou kabhi photographer banadya ha (I have become a makeup artist, stylish and sometime photographer in these times)."

The endearing posts have received love from thousands of fans of Ayeza Khan.

Latest News

More From Entertainment