Indian Minister thanks Shah Rukh Khan for contributing 25,000 PPE kits

Indian Health Minister from Maharashtra has extended gratitude to Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan for contributing 25,000 PPE kits for the medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.



This was disclosed by Minister for Health Maharashtra on his Twitter handle.

The minister thanked the Raees actor for this contributions saying, “Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits.”

“This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk.”

Commenting on this, Shah Rukh Khan responded, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits.”

He added, “We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy.”

The actor has also donated Rs2 crore for the relief funds, the sources said and added that he has also offered his personal office to be turned into quarantine for the Covid-19 patients.