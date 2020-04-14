One Direction boys patch up ties with Zayn Malik on Twitter amid news of reunion

The year may be currently hit by fright and hysteria over the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like the One Direction boys are doing all they can to turn the frowns upside down.

With 2020 marking as one whole decade since the five British boys, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, were joined together as a band on X-Factor, the group has special plans in store to celebrate the anniversary.

While news had already been rife about the boys reuniting, one thing fans wondered was whether they will be burying the hatchet with Zayn Malik over their past differences.

And it looks like they got their answer after all four of them headed over to his Twitter profile to follow him once again.

Apart from that, reports have also been suggesting that the big 10th anniversary plans may also include a new single or a TV special. However, all rumours about a tour possibly taking place have been put to rest.

A source close to the band was cited by entertainment portals as saying that the former band members have goodwill amongst them since the recent past and they are all waiting to get back together for the special occasion.