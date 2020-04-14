Varun Dhawan's response to ‘idiot’ calling him 'irresponsible': ‘love you’

Bollywood hunk Varun Dhawan has been, much like everyone else, urging fans to remain indoors during these testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, netizens are now arguing that the actor himself does not seem to be following all that he is preaching to the rest of the world.

This came after a picture of the Student of the Year actor came afloat where he can be seen thanking a policeman for his services during the coronavirus pandemic by shaking his hands while neither of them could be seen wearing a mask.

Responding to the picture, a fan wrote: “Where is social distancing, mask and gloves. Idiot is shaking hands with policeman risking him of infection. Bad example set by this actor.”

However, the actor was quick to issue a clarification while shutting down the user in the most hilarious way possible.

“Idiot this is old picture clicked 2 months back love u,” he tweeted.

“Hahaha, should have mentioned that. Love you too,” the netizen replied.



