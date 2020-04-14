Amitabh Bachchan destroys troll with a savage response about Aishwarya Rai

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is known far and wide not just for his star power and acting prowess but the megastar is also hailed widely for his wit and humour.

And that wit comes handy when trolls turn their guns toward him as he almost always destroys them with a befitting reply that leaves fans in splits while applauding his comebacks.

On one of his posts, a troll had dropped by in the comment section, saying “Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe.”

Shutting him down in his own distinctive humour style, BigB responded: “Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge. Baap re Baap.”

He continued the jab in the next comment, saying: “sorry ek aur typo ….end should have been ‘buddha hoga tera baap’.”