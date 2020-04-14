Sanjay Dutt becomes a savior for 1,000 families after sponsoring their meals

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt has joined the list of celebrities giving in all they can to help the world fight the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions.

The veteran actor announced that he will be sponsoring meals for 1,000 families in the midst of these catastrophic times that have turned life upside down for a number of people.

“This is a time of grave crisis for the entire country. Everybody is helping each other in any way they can, even if it means by just staying home and practising social distancing. I am just trying to do my bit to help out as many people as I can,” he said.

The actor has joined forces with Sawarkar Shelters during the crisis to extend a helping hand to those in need.

“Sawarkar Shelters has been a great backbone to execute this plan. They have done much hard work and I thank them for it. I hope that by helping each other, we get through this difficult phase of our lives soon,” Sanjay said.

Chairman of Sawarkar Shelters, Rupesh Sawarkar also shared: “It is so heartwarming to see people come forward to show unity in this fight against coronavirus. There are so many people who cannot get access to food right now. It is such a great initiative by Mr. Sanjay Dutt to step up and help these people out. His association with Sawarkar Shelters has been a positive one thanks to his generosity. His humanitarian efforts are a motivation for others to do whatever they can to support one another.”