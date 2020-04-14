Anushka Sharma urges fans to feed stray animals during Mumbai Police’s allotted time slot

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma is known far and wide as one of the biggest animal lovers who has time and again spoken against the brutality that is rampant against these creatures.

And during these testing times when a lot of people are abandoning their pets, the actor has put on her superhero cape and is urging her fans to do the same.

She turned to her Instagram Stories and asked fans to note down the timings by Mumbai Police of staying out amidst the lockdown, to utilize the slot to feed stray animals.

“'Stray Out', but only from 5.30 AM to 7.30 AM. We appeal to animal lovers of Mumbai to feed their neighbourhood stray animals and birds only between the allotted time slots for better management of crowds.#PawsitivelyDelightful #PawsitiveUpdate #Essentials4All,” Mumbai police had tweeted.

Sharing the tweet, Anushka said: “Please note the timings and let’s abide by the same.”

On the other hand, Anushka has been keeping fans constantly in the loop about her life in quarantine with husband Virat Kohli as their endearing photos and videos often go viral on the internet.