Farah Khan attacks Bollywood celebrities: ‘It’s a global pandemic, not a global party’

Bollywood's acclaimed director and ace choreographer Farah Khan had snagged away the headlines in the recent past after she berated Indian celebrities for posting workout videos during a global catastrophe.

And now the filmmaker is back with another fiery rant with film journalist Rajeev Masand, calling the workout videos ‘shallow’, but also issuing an apology for all those who got offended.

“I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed with the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic,” she said during a live chat.

“It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about ‘look at me, look at me’,” she continued.

She went on to say that her video was not targeting any one specific name in Bollywood but was for everyone.

“My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can't flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not,” she added.