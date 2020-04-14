After Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor asks public to not abandon pets

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has become the latest celerity to speak out for animals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor turned to his Instagram to urge his followers to not abandon their pets during these catastrophic times.

He also shared pictures of his own pet dog Max. While talking about him, Arjun also appealed to everyone to care for the animals as news had been rife earlier about humans getting coronavirus through animals.

Refuting the reports, Arjun argued that there have been no confirmed cases of animal to human transmission as of yet.

“Don’t ever give up on your pets because they never give up on you. Be the voice of the voiceless and keep loving and spoiling them,” he said in the video.

“A humble appeal to all the pet parents,” he captioned the video.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha had been few of the celebrities who had also turned to their social media to urge fans not to abandon their pets.

