Shruti Haasan claps back at trolls attacking actors for not announcing donations

Shruti Haasan has given the most savage reply to haters attacking actors who are not announcing the amount of donations they are making in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.



In a live session on Instagram, Shruti said, “There are people who have written in my comment section that why are you playing piano? Go and help the people. First of all, you cannot go down and help the people. If you are expecting me to go down, I can’t do that, we have been asked to stay in our house."

She added, "Second of all most important in life, if you need to flash your charity around so you get other people’s approval, other people’s taali or applause, or just to prove that you are good, none of these are real reasons. If you want to donate you will donate.”

Shruti also said that she donates a lot most of the time, “There are many causes I donate to. But there is no manuscript that says please go and put it on Instagram.”

Hinting at his actor-turned-politician father, she further said, “Specially in politics there are times when people have to announce that we have done this, so people aren’t questioning it. But me as an actor, who genuinely wants to help, I pay for kids education, I know who those kids are, I know what I am doing but I don’t need to tell everyone what I am doing.”