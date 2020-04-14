Rulers unable to deal with coronavirus challenge: Fazlur Rahman

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has said that the entire world, including Pakistan, is passing through an extremely difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic and it would bring negative effects on the global economy. He was talking to reporters during his visit to the Peshawar Press Club to congratulate its office-bearers on getting elected.

JUI-F leaders including Haji Ghulam Ali, Abdul Jalil Jan, Khalid Waqas Chamkani, Amanullah Haqqani, Tajul Amin Jabbal and others were also present. The Maulana said the coronavirus pandemic had affected the world economy.

He observed the deadly virus had badly affected the Western countries and it was also having a badimpact on Pakistan’s economy. The JUI-F chief said that his party did not want to politicize this humanitarian issue.

He said his party workers and Ansarul Islam volunteers were also working for the welfare and wellbeing of people as the sitting rulers were inefficient to combat the virus. Maulana Fazlur Rahman said the rulers had no capacity to solve the problems being faced by the people in the present situation.

He added that the ministers were issuing directives from homes to district administration to include their blue-eyed people in the lists of those being provided for receiving the relief packages.

The JUI-F chief rejected the formation of the ‘tiger force’, and the issuance of lists by the ruling party to the district administration for the distribution of relief packages. He said the chief justice of Pakistan also noticed the inefficiency of the rulers, saying the entire government was inefficient, lacking the ability to serve the people.

The JUI-F chief said the state had failed to provide relief to the daily wagers, small traders and labourers.

The Maulana said his party had offered all-out support to the government to fight the coronavirus. He lamented that the local administration and police had started registering cases and arresting the prayer leaders of mosques instead of performing their duty.

The JUI-F chief said the prayer leaders were not supposed to stop the people from entering the mosques rather they could educate the people to follow the precautionary measures to stay safe

The JUI-F leader said the government should hold consultation with experts and other relevant people to cope with this challenge.

He said that the coronavirus affected all the people, including the Muslims. It, he said, could kill members of the Tablighi Jamaat and the minorities so the people should follow precautionary measures.

The JUI-F chief expressed concern over the reports that the 1,100 “ Zaireen” , who had returned from Iran, were missing.

He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was shown a fake quarantine centre during his recent visit to Balochistan. Condemning the government for arresting Editor-in-Chief of the Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a private property case, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used to suppress the independent press.

Instead of arresting Mir Shakil, he said the NAB and government should probe the mega scandals, including the Billion Tree Tsunami and the Bus Rapid Transit projects. Later, he also visited the hunger strike camp set up by the Jang Group workers outside their offices. The camp was in its 8th day. The Maulana remained with the protesters for some time along with other party leaders.

He condemned the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and appreciated the services of the Jang Group for highlighting the truth. The JUI-F chief demanded the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman forthwith and withdraw false case against him.