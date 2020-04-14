Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo to come together for massive collaboration

Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricket ace Dwayne John Bravo are all set to treat their fans to a massive collaboration.

DJ Bravo, who is obsessed with India, said he will release a song featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

During a live session with an Indian outlet recently, when asked about a plausible collaboration with SRK, Bravo said, “The entire world is waiting for that. He even promised me (a Collab). Hopefully, you will soon see the champion DJ Bravo and Shah Rukh Khan in one song together.”

Bravo was also asked to pick between Salman Khan and SRK. To this, he said, “Both are the same level, but I would go with Shah Rukh Khan because I have a connection with him. I’m in cricket, and everyone knows the love that he has for the sport. "

He added, "Salman Khan must be a big cricket fan too but SRK is owner of my team Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) along with being an owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL. So, I interact more with Shah Rukh and have a better connection with him.”

Meanwhile, the cricketer composed his latest song We Not Giving Up, made to uplift the spirits of people across the world owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

