Zaheer Iqbal has THIS to say about dating rumours with Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood newbie Zaheer Iqbal has been rumoured to be dating Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha for quite some time now.



Talking to Times of India about the matter, Zaheer said, "Sonakshi and I laughed after reading the dating rumours. It was my first rumour so I didn't know how to react on it. "

He added, "People have seen all of us. Sonakshi and I chill together and someone must have seen that and might have started the rumour. Well, I'm sure that’s how it started. On the day this happened, we messaged each other because we got a notification on Google Alerts.”

The newcomer further said that while it's true that he was in a relationship, he never dated Sonakshi.

“Do you know what the mess up was? I was dating someone no one knew. It became a bit awkward between us as Sonakshi knew who I was dating then!” the actor added.

On the work front, Zaheer will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali along with Salman Khan.

Revealing details about the project, “It could be, it’s possible. Anything can happen. I don’t know! If it happens, I will be very happy!”