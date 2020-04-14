Rob Kardashian reveals grim details about assault from Blac Chyna: ‘She strangled me with iPhone charger’

Rob Kardashian has come forth detailing an incident in court wherein his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna assaulted him inhumanely.

In a court document obtained by Us Weekly, Rob stated that Blac Chyna pointed a gun at his head and strangled him with an iPhone charger during a verbal spat, hours before they split in 2016.

He added that the incident took place at his sister Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion, right after Blac Chyna had given birth to their daughter Dream.

Rob's lawyers revealed in a statement, “Chyna’s erratic conduct under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physically assaulting and battering Rob and causing significant property damage.”

“Chyna pointed a gun at Rob’s head and threatened to kill him” while he was on a FaceTime call. Later in the evening, “Chyna came up behind Rob wrapped an iPhone charger tightly around his neck and started to strangle him using her full strength,” the statement continued.

Luckily enough, Rob was able to break free from Chyna’s grip. He ran to the master bedroom and locked himself up, but Chyna broke the door down and struck him with her fists and a metal rod.

The model “continued to beat Rob around the head, face and back,” claimed the filing.

“As a result of the attack, Rob suffered scratches, abrasions and bruising,” it further read.