Brad Pitt tears up while renovating a friend's home with Property Brothers

Drew and Jonathan Scott’s latest show 'Celebrity IOU' premiered on Monday — and their first co-star was none other than Brad Pitt!



In the premiere episode, the 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' star worked with the Scott brothers to renovate the guesthouse of his longtime friend and makeup artist, Jean Black — who Pitt says is “like family” to him — while she’s out of town.



The Oscar-winning actor gets right in there with the Scotts, looking over blueprints, wielding a hammer and tearing down walls to turn their vision into a reality.

“He wanted everybody to feel like he was spending some time getting to know them,” Jonathan says. “And at the very end he remembered every single person’s name on the production crew and on the construction crew. He remembered everybody and wanted to make sure that they knew how grateful he was for what was happening. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word.”

