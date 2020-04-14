Selena Gomez reveals her song ‘Boyfriend’ is inspired by a text message: Find out

Selena Gomez’s new song Boyfriend has been topping the charts lately, while raising a lot of questions as to whether it is about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

In a latest update about the song, it was revealed that the track is heavily inspired by a text message, but whose?

Taking about the single with Apple Music, songwriter duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter said that it was inspired by a text that Selena sent to them, "It happened literally from a text message.”

"Well, it's like I feel like I've covered everything on the album. I was like, I don't know. Life's good. I want a boyfriend. That's about it.' And she's like, 'LOL, whatever. And I come in the studio and that's literally the title," they added.

While penning down the lyrics, the duo also made sure that the song says 'I want a boyfriend' and not 'I need a boyfriend' so as to not send a wrong message to the listeners.

Selena dropped her track Boyfriend two days ago which has received over ten million views so far.