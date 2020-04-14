Social media has plenty to say about PM Imran's Ralph Lauren shirt

Prime Minister Imran Khan generated a buzz on social media on Sunday when he urged international leaders and heads of financial institutions to provide some sort of debt relief to developing countries so that they survive the coronavirus. However, it was his shirt that caught many people's eyes and triggered a conversation on Twitter.

A section of social media really loved the new look by PM Imran and didn't shy from voicing their opinion.



Some people said they did not understand why the prime minister's t-shirt was raising eyebrows on social media.

Others wondered why the prime minister was wearing an expensive, branded shirt and asking for debt relief from the international community.

According to a listing on eBay of what seems to be a similar item, the top costs £53.79, which if converted into Pakistani rupees, amounts to Rs11,229.61.

However, Geo.tv has been unable to independently verify the cost as the outfit does not seem to be available anymore.