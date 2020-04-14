close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Social media has plenty to say about PM Imran's Ralph Lauren shirt

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan generated a buzz on social media on Sunday when he urged international leaders and heads of financial institutions to provide some sort of debt relief to developing countries so that they survive the coronavirus. However, it was his shirt that caught many people's eyes and triggered a conversation on Twitter. 

A section of social media really loved the new look by PM Imran and didn't shy from voicing their opinion. 

Some people said they did not understand why the prime minister's t-shirt was raising eyebrows on social media.

Others wondered why the prime minister was wearing an expensive, branded shirt and asking for debt relief from the international community. 

According to a listing on eBay of what seems to be a similar item, the top costs £53.79, which if converted into Pakistani rupees, amounts to Rs11,229.61.

However, Geo.tv has been unable to independently verify the cost as the outfit does not seem to be available anymore. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan