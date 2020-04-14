Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s stunning $15 million Malibu mansion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly purchasing a luxurious mansion in Malibu, worth a whopping $15 million.

The former royals moved to Los Angeles recently and rumour has it that they have bought Mel Gibson’s fancy abode.

As reported by Daily Mail, Los Angeles-based real estate agent, Andrea Pilot, shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post last week, writing, "Big news Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson's house."

An unnamed source also told The Sun, “Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you’re very warm.”

Talking about the estate, the insider added, "It is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it. It's very private. There's nothing on the market like it.”

