Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi infected with coronavirus

Founder of the once-mighty Middle Eastern private equity firm Abraaj has tested positive for COVID-19, it emerged on Monday.

Naqvi has said that he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and that he is "on the road to recovery".

"Today is my fourth day in the hospital and I am praying that they [hospital staff] will let me go home soon; my cough is definitely better, my oxygen saturation is heading in the right direction," he said.

Naqvi said that he was still low on energy but understood that it was due to the fact that his body was taking up a lot of strength to recover from the virus. He praised the doctors and nurses at the hospital for taking care of him.

Referring to it as a "debilitating experience", Naqvi urged people not to take the coronavirus lightly, saying that one should never let his/her guard down.

Legal challenges

Naqvi, once one of the biggest names in finance in the Middle East, has been embroiled in legal trouble after a row with investors over usage of funds.

He was arrested from Heathrow airport last year by officers from the UK Metropolitan Police's Extradition Unit on behalf of US authorities.

Abraaj Capital was the largest private equity player in the Middle East until its collapse last year following accusations of misappropriation in a $1 billion healthcare fund. American prosecutors have alleged that Abraaj executives defrauded their investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.



Naqvi has previously denied accusations of corruption either at Abraaj or in the sale of Pakistan’s K-Electric, which Abraaj owned. He had further denied any misuse or appropriation of Abraaj funds.

Naqvi maintains that the allegations “are entirely false”.

“There was nothing untoward about my requests for transfers or Abraaj Group funds to me or my family, or for my personal investments or obligations,” he had said, addressing a key accusation against him.

“In drawing down funds from Abraaj, I acted in accordance with the arrangements put in place by the Abraaj Group,” he had said when the issue started, adding that any drawdowns were “properly recorded and accounted for”.

The Abraaj Group has been a pivotal force in helping regional EM businesses become global businesses, including Careem, where Abraaj was instrumental in helping grow the company before its $3.1 billion acquisition by Uber.

Naqvi and his group were also involved in a number of philanthropic initiatives in Pakistan, including the Aman Foundation.