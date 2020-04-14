Indian extremists chop off police officer's hand for attempting to enforce lockdown

A cop who attempted to enforce a coronavirus lockdown in India was attacked by religious extremists who went on to chop off his hand and left six others injured.



According to a BBC report, the assault took place on Monday in India's Patiala district when police penalised the group for violating the lockdown restrictions.



Following the attack on police, the men escaped to a nearby village and took shelter in a nearby complex, refusing to surrender and instead opening fire at the authorities. They came out after police eventually called for reinforcement, the publication added.

Doctors, the report added, had reattached the severed hand of the injured personnel who was now on the road to recovery. “The surgery was very complex and challenging but sub-inspector Harjeet Singh was likely to make full recovery,” they said.

Three cases — of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, and attack on a public servant — were registered against the accused.

All Indian states are in complete lockdown for an indefinite period of time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown on April 15 after the nation-wide tally surged past 9,000 with 331 deaths from the virus.