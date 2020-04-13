Indian artistes 'strictly' not allowed to work with Pakistani counterparts, film body warns

An Indian film body has "strictly" forbidden the country's artistes and singers from working with their Pakistani counterparts, even if the collaboration was digital.



In a statement issued Sunday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) said it had "issued total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians".

The statement, shared by film critic Taran Adarsh, also noted that some of the Indian artists were "blatantly violating" the instructions. It also referred to an instance where "our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan which is being seen online".

"We have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made," the FWICE stated, warning that violators "will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE".



The film body further engaged in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led propaganda against Pakistan and chose to omit any mention of both the Indian army's persistent ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC), as well as the inhumane curfew imposed in Kashmir and the human rights violations through its military's aggression.



Indian Army martyrs minor Pakistani boy

Earlier today, the Indian army had resorted to unprovoked shelling along the LoC, martyring a two-year-old Pakistani boy and seriously injuring four others, including a 72-year-old woman.

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had said the Indian army had been using artillery and heavy mortars to target civilians over the past 24 hours.

"Pakistan army troops effectively responded and targeted those Indian posts which initiated fire. Injured have been evacuated to nearby health facility for necessary medical care," Maj Gen Iftikhar had said.