Anushka Sharma ‘disturbed’ over reports of discrimination against doctors

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is spending quality time with husband Virat Kohli in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has urged people to stay united in this time of crisis and not to discriminate against frontliners that include doctors and paramedics.



The Sultan actress took to Instagram and shared a story wherein she wrote, “Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals who are in the frontline taking care of such patients are being discriminately treated.”

“At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others.”

“Let’s not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It’s time to stay united and stand united,” she further said.

Anushka and Virat have been treating fans with updates from their self-quarantine.