Liam Hemsworth no longer a vegan? Here's what the actor has to say

Liam Hemsworth recently opened up about the surgery for a painful kidney stone he had last year and how it affected his diet.

The actor underwent the surgery months before his divorce from singer Miley Cyrus.

In an interview with Men's Health for their May cover, the 30-year-old Australian actor said his experience forced him to reexamine several parts of his life and he started with his vegan diet.

“I was vegan for almost four years, and then February of last year I was feeling lethargic. Then I got a kidney stone. It was one of the most painful weeks of my life. I was doing press for Isn’t It Romantic. But I had to go to the hospital and get surgery,” he said.

The actor said he had to decrease his vegetable consumption following the surgery.

Speaking about how his diet and why he might have got the kidney stone, Liam said, “Once you get one kidney stone, you have a 50 percent chance of getting another one if you continue eating the way you were eating,” he explained. “Well, my particular kidney stone was a calciumoxalate kidney stone. It forms from having too much oxalate in your diet. Oxalates are really high in a lot of vegetables, specifically spinach, almonds, beetroot, potatoes. Every morning, I was having five handfuls of spinach and then almond milk, almond butter, and also some vegan protein in a smoothie. And that was what I considered super healthy. So I had to completely rethink what I was putting in my body.”