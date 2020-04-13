IHC turns down the petition filed against the establishment of ‘Tiger force’

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday turned down the petition filed against the establishment of Tiger Force – which was formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to engage youth in the coronavirus related relief projects across the country.



IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition filed by chairman of the Union Council of Rawat and other local representatives.

The petitioner’s lawyer advocated that relief operations should be conducted through elected local representatives instead of involving Tiger Force in the process.

Dismissing the filed petition, IHC judge remarked that the court should not be dragged into political matters, however, the applicant must approach Metropolitan’s Forum in this regard.

Overseas Tigers

Last week, prime minister’s special Assistants on Overseas Pakistanis and Youth Affairs, Zulfi Bukhari and Usman Dar agreed to include Pakistani diaspora community in ‘corona relief Tiger Force’.

The 'Overseas Tigers', as they were dubbed, would ensure that rations are distributed properly with the help of generous people, Bukhari said. The 'Overseas Tigers' would also collect funds from well-known individuals and munificent people, he added.

"These funds will be used to provide rations to Pakistanis stranded anywhere in the world," the special assistant added, noting that the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the PM's 'Corona Relief Tiger Force' would set up a joint portal for registration.

"Responsibilities will be assigned a few days after registration process," Bukhari explained, adding that a new website was being started from Monday for this purpose.

"The overseas Pakistanis will [also] be able to donate to the PM's Corona Relief Fund through the new website," he explained, noting that fighting the novel coronavirus was a huge task for PM Imran and his government.