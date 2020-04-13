close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' schedule remains unchanged despite coronavirus risks

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020

"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3", the third film in the Marvel series is in the work, with James Gunn back as it's director.

While there is already plenty of information circulating on the internet, Gunn has shared an update about its schedule.

James Gunn, who was reinstated as the director  in January, on Sunday  said in a tweet that the film schedule remains unaffected  and his plans with the movie are the same as they were before coronavirus.

His tweets came amid reports that  Guardians of the Galaxy 3's release date is uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Disney and MS haven't announced the release date yet, but do you know where it's at on the schedule?," a user asked him.

"Yes, of course," the directed responded.


