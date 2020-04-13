'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' schedule remains unchanged despite coronavirus risks

"Guardians Of The Galaxy 3", the third film in the Marvel series is in the work, with James Gunn back as it's director.

While there is already plenty of information circulating on the internet, Gunn has shared an update about its schedule.

James Gunn, who was reinstated as the director in January, on Sunday said in a tweet that the film schedule remains unaffected and his plans with the movie are the same as they were before coronavirus.



His tweets came amid reports that Guardians of the Galaxy 3's release date is uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Disney and MS haven't announced the release date yet, but do you know where it's at on the schedule?," a user asked him.

"Yes, of course," the directed responded.





