Marvel starts taking script pitches for 'Young Avengers': report

Marvels fans may have had a disappointing start to the year, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing releases of Black Widow and other films but good things certainly come to those who wait.



As per the latest intel on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there is a chance of Young Avengers coming sometime in the future but not with the superheroes we grew to love over the years.

According to reports, the younger Avengers who were in preparation to continue the legacy of the OGs, will be the stars of the next Avenger flick.

Marvel Studios will reportedly introduce a number of new characters in the Phase 4 of the MCU who will, in the future, be possibly teaming up to make the new Avengers clan.

While Marvel President Kevin Feige had earlier confirmed that Avengers 5 will likely be taking place, it now seems that Young Avengers will be rolling out before that, as news regarding the former still remains under wraps.

As per The Geeks WorldWide, the Studio is already taking pitches for the project as the portal’s senior editor Thomas Polito claimed: “Marvel Studios is gearing up to take pitches from writers for Young Avengers.”

It was reported earlier that Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan Stark is to take on the role of Iron Heart in future MCU films. Apart from that, Harley Keener, who played an integral part in Iron Man 3 by helping Tony Stark and saving him, may also return as Iron Fist.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man aka Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie also becomes Stature in the comics and had used the Pym particles to change her size much like her father.

On the other hand, Kate Bishop, Clint Barton aka Hawkeye’s daughter’s future in the MCU is no news either as her character is also likely to take over Hawkeye’s after his standalone series.