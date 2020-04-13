Neha Dhupia on Roadies controversy: ‘a small chunk of what I said was highlighted’

Neha Dhupia has recently spoken out about the Roadies controversy and the wrath of netizens she faced when one of her comments was taken out of context, to the point where it sparked outrage.

According to an interview with a daily, Neha stated, “I love every bit of being on the show. It comes with its own reputation but this year the show is called Roadies Revolution where you are trying to make a big difference through it. Sometimes, in the light of doing television which is reality, a lot of things are said because you feel strongly about it and there was one such incident.”

“Unfortunately, a small chunk of what I said was kind of highlighted, whereas what I was trying to imply was the fact that under no circumstances is domestic violence, okay and therefore I think only half of it was picked up and I was trolled extensively for it as I am still being. Honestly, whatever I had to say I took time and put it out in a statement and I still stand by it.” Neha had said that while adultery was a moral issue, equally applicable to a male or a female, physical violence against a woman is an absolute no.

Speaking further about the trolling, she said, “To be able to be in a position you put what you feel very strongly about with the best intention in mind. I thought the right thing would be to give my stand and my side out. And to have so many people come out in support. Clearly, I come from a place which is in agreement with a lot of people.”

The hate and bashing got so out of hand at one point that Neha’s family was roped into the cross fire, so much so that she had to issue a statement highlighting the effect the barrage of hate was having on her and her family.



