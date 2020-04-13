Divya Dutta feels ‘disconnected’ amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Divya Dutta is one of Bollywood’s finest and in an attempt to keep herself busy during self-isolation, she seems to be taking on a number of recreational activities.

Her life apparently has gotten busier than usual. According to Hindustan Times, Divya stated, “in our lives, I don’t think anybody ever heard of the entire world sitting at home. This is the first time. We have to do it, and must. It’s the best possible way to get out of it.”

Dutta believes everyone has their own unique ways of dealing with pain and anguish and through that; they can either have fun or simply crib it out. “I am learning cooking... all my mother’s recipes. One forgets all that when shooting. Most aids are gone, so I am doing the cleaning work as well.”

In regards to how she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown the actress revealed, “I am trying to write my next book, plus I have three kids in the house, too — my niece, nephew and my pet. Time ka pata hi nahi chalta. The past six months I have been shooting every day of my life. In the morning time, I try to finish all the chores. Also, this is my me-time.”