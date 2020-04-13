Idris Elba’s touching narration of ‘Don’t Quit’ is filled to the brim with hope

Hollywood actor Idris Elba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, is not letting the disease dull his, or anyone else’s spirits.

The Luther actor recently came forth reciting a hopeful poem titled Don’t Quit by American poet John Greenleaf Whittier, filled to the brim with positivity and courage as it served an apt message during these catastrophic times of the global pandemic.

The video released by BBC for all those hit hardest by the infectious disease, featured Elba reciting the eponymous poem as a montage of news footage about UK’s fight against Covid-19 played against it.

“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you’re trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don’t you quit,” Elba can be heard saying.

The uplifting video, commissioned by BBC Creative, stitches together a myriad of heartwarming moments in the battle against coronavirus, from the public applauding workers of the National Health Service (NHS) to violinists keeping their morale high by spreading melodious bliss to their neighbors by playing in their balconies.