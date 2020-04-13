Prince Harry, Meghan are ‘genuinely excited about the next chapter’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reportedly been holding back their life plans during their time as full-time working royals; however that appears to be changing, as the next chapter in their lives comes full circle.

According to a report by Vanity Fair, a royal correspondent and expert Katie Nicholl shared a few insights regarding the Sussex’s life plans, post their royal exit.

"They are genuinely excited about the next chapter," the source revealed to Nicholl. "It hasn’t been an easy time for them but they are looking forward to starting a new chapter and being the couple they want to be. They really want to make a difference on a global level and they are very ambitious about what they want to achieve."

Although Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal aids refused to comment on the royal life plans, a spokesperson did state, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization."