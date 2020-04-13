Shaza Morani calls herself ‘faith positive patient’ after coronavirus recovery

After getting discharged from the hospital following her coronavirus diagnosis, Shaza Morani headed back home with a rejuvenated spirit and a restored faith.

Turning to her Instagram account, daughter of film producer Karim Morani and sister of actor Zoa Morani, Shaza penned a heartfelt note about all that she learnt being a Covid-19 patient.

She thanked “the human side of humans” and wrote: “I get so greatly affected by the erroneous ways of our human race, but ever so often I come across people who restore my faith. It’s 3am on Day 20 of me putting myself in quarantine (day 4 of complete isolation in Nanavati hospital). My lights are off and l’m all tucked in but can’t sleep. Weirdly it’s not of stress or depression. I have a smile on my face and felt inspired to write this.”

She extended gratitude to her parents, Karim and Zara Morani for being worried for her “when they have so much else to worry about.

Also thanking her sister Zoa, who was also tested positive and was kept in the same room as her after they developed symptoms, Shaza wrote: “Half my life I’ve only fought with her and can’t take her crazy self for more than a couple of hours. In my days of complete isolation, I miss her terribly.”

Thanking those on the frontlines of the disease, including doctors, nurses and all healthcare officials, Shaza wrote: “Finally the biggest thank you... to the doctors, nurses, cleaners, pantry workers who have not seen their families for over a month, and are putting themselves at risk every day for me. Hope you get back to your families safely. I can only īmagīne the joy you will feel when you finally meet them. I wish that joy for you.”



Shaza concluded the note by signing off as “a Covid-19 positive but also a faith positive patient.”