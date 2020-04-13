close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

Disha Patani gets hailed as a hero after rescuing an injured kite

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Disha Patani's photos have been circulating online alongside the injured bird after she provided it with food

During these testing times of the coronavirus, numerous Bollywood celebrities are using their platforms to raise their voices for those without one.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani won the hearts of the internet after she rescued a kite in Mumbai after finding it lying on the streets, frail and injured.

The actor’s photos have been circulating online alongside the injured bird after she provided it with food and rushed it to the vet.

The photos were shared on Instagram by the RAWW Mumbai Instagram page as they expressed gratitude for the Bollywood star for her kind gesture in an extensive post.

“A big shout out to Disha Patani ma’am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street...would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times. While there’s been a lot of stories around that will let you down amid the lockdown but this entire period has also brought in the best in people from all walks of life,” their caption read.

#LockdownRescues Compassion wins during COVID 19 as Mumbaikars turn wildlife protectors A big shout out to Disha Patani ma'am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street. After providing the bird with food, she rushed the bird to our Hon. Wildlife Vet Dr. Rina Dev's clinic. The distressed bird's wing had two fractures leading to severe pain, trauma and dehydration. Once stabilized, the bird will be undergoing a major orthopaedic surgery to repair its wing post which we at RAWW will be initiating its rehabilitation. We hope he makes it back to the wild and would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times. While there's been a lot of stories around that will let you down amid the lockdown but this entire period has also brought in the best in people from all walks of life. This display of compassion reflects our city and country's spirit to fight back during the pandemic. And how can we leave our animals and birds behind? #Lockdown #Rescues #CounteringCorona #Covid19 #DishaPatani #DrRinaDev #BlackKite #Rescue #Treatment #Rehab #RAWW #kite #fly #corona #Rescue #Conserve #Coexist @drrinadevexoticvet @dr_ranimariathomas @raww_sharma @dishapatani

The injured bird was said to have had its wing fractured that became the cause of extreme anguish and dehydration. It was further revealed that after its heath becomes stable, the bird will have to go through a major orthopedic surgery that will fix its broken wing. 

