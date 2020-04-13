Zoa Morani heads home from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Bollywood actor Zoa Morani after getting tested positive for the coronavirus a week earlier, has now been discharged from the hospital.

The actor turned to her Instagram to share an adorable selfie of her striking a pose with the healthcare officials at the hospital, before she left for home.

“Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!”

Earlier, her sister Shaza, who was the first of their family to contract the disease, before Zoa and their father Karim Morani, had been discharged and was hoping for her sister and father to also recover soon.

Speaking about her diagnosis earlier during an Instagram Live session with Varun Dhawan, Zoa had said: “Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home.”