How Sara Ali Khan surged to the top, leaving all newcomers behind

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan has been riding high ever since she made her big debut in the industry and unlike other newcomers, the actor has had opportunities hover around her left, right and center.

And with her first two films, Kedarnath and Simmba becoming a major success, many may have thought the dismal response at the box office of her third film, Love Aaj Kal, could create a bumpy road for her in her career.

However, a source cited by Deccan Chronicle believes the actor has been nothing but smart throughout the course of her short Bollywood journey, with the kind of films she has picked and the directors she has chosen to work with.

This at the end of the day, not just helps her earn good bucks but also makes her a favourite amongst big directors in the industry who keep their eyes on her for all big projects.

“So, if you look at the line up of directors and actors, it is a commendable one. Her balance of good cinema and commercial cinema is admirable, never mind what the eventual fate of 'Love Aaj Kal' was,” the source said.

“She got the best directors to work with and she is now figuring out which will be the next entertainer she will do and for which director. Official announcements, however, will take many weeks,” the insider added further.

Currently on the work front, the actor has David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in the pipeline with Varun Dhawan.