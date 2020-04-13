Rakul Preet Singh nails the weekend challenge by Tom Holland

With the coronavirus turning life upside down for many and forcing a large part of the globe inside their homes, celebrities are using the extra time on their hands to keep everyone entertained through their social media.

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh is one such bigwig, who has been using her colossal social media platform to keep her fans engaged and entertained, in a bid to drive away their anxieties.

Turning to her Instagram, the actor joined the list of people taking up Tom Holland’s challenge of putting on a t-shirt while doing a headstand, which has become the latest trend on the internet.

The actor seemed to have nailed the challenge, leaving fans in absolute awe.

Captioning the video, Rakul wrote: “Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way#quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it's like a super elevated plank, amazing for your core.”







