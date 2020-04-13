‘Salman Khan intimidates me’: Pooja Hedge’s shocking admission

Bollywood star Pooja Hedge has, within no time, made a name for herself in the industry with her star power and acting prowess.

However, there is still one person in Bollywood, who still leaves the Housefull 4 actor intimidated, and that is none other than megastar Salman Khan.

As the actor gets ready to star alongside him in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she got candid about how she felt sharing screens with perhaps, one of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Talking to Mid-Day, Pooja revealed: “One has to up their game when working with Salman. He has been working for years, so I am nervous. Working with stars may be intimidating, but it is a learning experience for an actor [like myself]. The script is cool and funny.”

She further revealed how the film had gone on floor in August but due to the current situation with the coronavirus, the shoot is likely to get deferred.

Speaking about Pooja’s casting for the film, producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala revealed: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story.”