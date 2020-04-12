Kartik Aaryan shares story of India’s first Covid-19 survivor, warns against self-medication

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has shared a very important message of Sumiti Singh, one of India's first Coronavirus survivor, and warned the people warns against self-medication of the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine



Sharing the message of Sumiti, the Love Aaj Kal actor wrote, “Very Important Msg!! Self Medication especially HydroxyChloroquine can be very very Risky!! People have lost their lives due to self medication. Lets be Responsible and well Informed.”

Earlier, Sumiti had shared her experience as Covid-19 survivor and wrote, “Dear All, It is my sincerest request to all those who are Covid Positive/ Covid Negative and discharged/families of those in the hospital or anyone who has access to information in hospitals regarding what’s going on….. Please do not share information regarding medication on social media or in interviews. Please use your platform and words carefully.”



She further said, “For those who are listening to heads of state of different countries and celebrities speaking out about specific medications, please understand that the only person you should follow is your doctor. Please do not self medicate under any circumstance.”

“There has been loss of life due to this. I was in hospital, I know that doctors do not use a one size fits all approach to treat us. When given any medication, we are very closely monitored, for any adverse side effects.”

Medication should be taken under guidance and supervision of doctors.

“I cannot stress this enough: If you are feeling any symptoms, please stay calm and visit an authorized hospital to get help.”