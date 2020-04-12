Salman Khan shares a hilarious video to make fans aware about coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is in self-isolation at his Panvel farmhouse with his family, recreated scene from his 1989 film Maine Pyaar Kiya to make people aware about the coronavirus pandemic.



Salman shared a hilarious video on Instagram and captioned it, “If MPK releases now”.

In the video, the Bharat actor recreates a then and now scenario and urged fans to focus on social distancing during coronavirus pandemic and use sanitizers.

In the clip from MPK, Khan reads a love letter while looking at the lipstick mark imprinted on a glass door. The scene ends with kissing the mark left behind by his ladylove.



But in the 'now' version of the scene, the Dabangg actor could be seen cleaning the lipstick mark with hand sanitizer.

Salman Khan also extended Easter greetings to his fans and saying “happy Easter be focused n Stay strong.”