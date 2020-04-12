Prince Harry had planned the exit from royal family since a long time

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal departure came as a shock to fans across the globe, however with new reports surrounding their plans coming in; it has just recently been revealed that his exit was actually pre-planned well in advance.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Dr. Jane Goodall and Prince Harry had a conversation during which he revealed his plans of exiting the royal family long before the news came out.

“At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie. He was very tiny and very sleepy – not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, 'I suppose he’ll have to learn this.' Harry said, 'No, he’s not growing up like that.'”

The simple fact that Prince Harry stated, 'no, he’s not growing up like that’, foreshadows a possible pre-planned departure, one which occurred months in advance.