Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes provide the inside scoop into their parenting strategy

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are extremely private in regards to their children and throughout the course of their seven year relationship; the couple has remained extremely tight lipped about their private life. From their secret marriage back in 2016, to the birth of their two daughters, the couple has always left fans on the edge of their seats.

According to a report by US Weekly, some inside information regarding their home life has since come out. The source explained how exhausting their home life is becoming, especially with having no hired help at their side.

"They're hands-on parents and don't have any nannies.” The couple makes sure to keep their young daughters Amada, three, and Esmeralda five at the forefront of their lives.

"Eva has programmed her entire routine and career to ensure family comes first—then work fits in around it," a second source stated. "Ryan is protective of Eva and a very doting dad."

"That's his big thing," the second insider explained. "He encourages everyone to do it with him. It’s fun for the whole family." When the world is more at peace, they take trips to "the park and farmers market."