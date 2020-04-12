Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Super 30’ to be released in China after coronavirus settles

Bollywood film Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur will be screened in China as the coronavirus settles, Indian media has reported.



Super 30 is based on the real-life story of the Indian mathematician Anand Kumar who leads his students to succeed at IIT entrance examination.

It will be the first Bollywood film to be released in China post coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview recently, Shibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, told Indian media that they had already applied for censorship of the Super 30 in China and when the things get normal, it will be the first film to get censored.

Before Super 30, Hrithik’s Kaabil had it the Chinese box office.

Currently, the War actor is enjoying quality time with his sons and ex-wife amid the coronavirus lockdown.