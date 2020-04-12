close
Sun Apr 12, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 12, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana hails frontliners as 'real heroes': 'Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke'

Ayushmann Khurrana paid tribute to all those working hard to ensure everyone gets access to basic facilities

Bollywood megastar Ayushmann Khurrana has become the talk of town with yet another poem penned by him that lauds the frontliners in the battle against the coronavirus.

The heart wrenching video, comes as an ode to all daily wage workers, the healthcare officials, paramedics and the blue collar workers, putting their lives at stake to fight for the rest of the world in the midst of the pandemic.

Turning to his social media with a video of him reciting the poem, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote: This is for all the Frontline Warriors -- fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus. Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you. Jai Hind.”

The poem paid tribute to all those working hard to make sure those staying inside their homes get access to basic facilities.

“Koi kaam chhota nahi hota yeh baat apne paale bandh lena,” he says.

Lauding the warriors, Ayushmann further said that they are the true heroes, adding that: “Mujh jaise Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke.”

