Zoa Morani details her coronavirus journey to Varun Dhawan

B-Town star Zoa Morani after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week is now coming forward to shed light on her journey of fighting the infectious disease.

The actor was joined by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan for an Instagram Live session where she spoke about her symptoms.

Zoa who is being treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital revealed that her health has been improving since the second day of her treatment at the medical facility.

“Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home,” she said.

“Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home,” she added.

Varun further asked Zoa when she thinks she might be ready to go home, to which she replied: “Hopefully, tomorrow or the day after, because I am feeling so good. I’m feeling fine.”

During the course of the chat, Varun revealed how Zoa had been showing symptoms since March 20 when her sister Shaza Morani developed a fever.

Zoa further revealed that while the process has been scary, her symptoms were “mild and manageable.”

Shaza had been the first in the family to contract the disease, followed by her sister Zoa and father Karim Morani. While Shaza has been discharged after testing negative twice, Zoa and Karim are still under treatment.