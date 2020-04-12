Salman Khan keeping in touch via video call while being stuck away from home

Salman Khan recently shared a video on social media wherein he revealed that he hasn't met his father Salim Khan since three weeks during the lockdown.

Salim spoke to Mumbai Mirror, “Salman and Nirvaan can't come here, so they are in Panvel. When they can come, they will. There also, they are at home and we are in constant touch over video calls.”

Salim Khan further revealed that his family provides unwavering support to daily wage workers.

“We've made provisions for those who work for us, including drivers and house help, besides giving them masks and sanitizers. There are many people who are struggling and we are doing our bit to help them, like getting food packets delivered to them," said the veteran actor.

Besides Salman, his brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, mother Salma Khan and sister Arpita are at his Panvel farmhouse with him.

It was also stated that actress Jacqueline Fernandez has also been stuck at the actor's farmhouse reportedly.