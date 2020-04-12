Neha Kakkar makes shocking revelation: 'Singers don't get paid in Bollywood'

Neha Kakkar has given multiple hit songs to Bollywood and her fame knows no bounds.

However, in a shocking revelation made recently, the singer said she hardly ever gets paid for her songs in Bollywood.

Neha told IANS, “We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. What happens is they feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows.”

“I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn’t have this scene. To make us sing a song they don’t pay,” added the 31-year-old singer.

Talking about her future projects, Neha revealed she will work in a song titled Moscow Suka along with rapper Honey Singh.

The song is features a blend of Russian and Punjabi, she added.