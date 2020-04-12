Sunny Leone lays down post-coronavirus plans: 'Lockdown has not been easy with kids'

Sunny Leone opened up about the struggles with toddlers amid lockdown during an online show.



While speaking about the routine of her kids, Sunny told Hindustan Times, “The children wake up after their nap, they go out, do more school work. We do arts, crafts and as many things as we can to try and keep them busy and get them lots of exercise.”

The actress added that the first thing she will do after lockdown is, “Drop my kids off to school and have a breather. Not only for myself, but for them too. I think that they really miss school, their friends and structure.”

She further promised her kids, “We will go to Dubai once this lockdown is over.”

“All that matters is the children, keeping them busy and never letting them feel like there’s a lack of things to do. I know we do the same things every day but luckily, they are toddlers so they like routine and they like to know that they are going to do the same things every day, which is very nice," added the star.