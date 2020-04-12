Rita Wilson enlists THESE two demands for Tom Hanks if she dies before him

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were among the first Hollywood celebrities to be infected by coronavirus.



The two have since then recovered successfully and inspired millions for coping up with the disease with dignity and poise.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, Rita revealed the two demands she has for husband Tom Hanks, if in case she passes away before him.



Talking about her the time she was diagnosed with breast cancer, Rita said, “I wanted to have these very serious discussions with my husband and I said to him, ‘Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there’s a couple things that I want’.”

She added, “One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time,” she joked.

The second wish she mentioned was to have a lavish party.

“I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and to feel like that was being celebrated,” Rita said, while sharing that this desire of hers is the inspiration behind her song Throw Me A Party.