Liam Payne reveals heart-wrenching experience of being unable to meet son during lockdown

Liam Payne has come forth revealing his sentiments about being away from his son Bear during coronavirus lockdown.

Liam’s son Bear is living with his mother Cheryl Tweedy and while he video chats frequently with his father, has not been able to see him in a very long time.

The former One Directioner is still deeply affected by not being able to meet his son physically and in an interview with The Sun, shared, "Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult.”

"It was right around his birthday that it (lockdown) happened. It was one of the first times I was in the ¬country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, 'I don’t know how I feel about it.' So it’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t," added the singer.